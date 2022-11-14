Untarmacked Roads, Unpardoned Kayihura Divide Kisoro Leaders on Museveni’s 2026-2031 Endorsement

In short
John Muftimukiza, councilor representing Nyarusiza sub county, Peninnah Sebazigale female councilor for Nyarusiza sub county, God Rukara, Nyakabande sub county councilor wondered why Philemon Mateke would rush district political leaders to endorse Museveni to contest again when pledges of tarmacking tourism roads, and pardoning former Police Inspector General Kale Kayihura are not yet honored.
Untarmacked Roads, Unpardoned Kayihura Divide Kisoro Leaders on Museveni’s 2026-2031 Endorsement14 Nov 2022, 17:38 Comments 106 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Politics Updates
Former Minister Philemon Mateke leading a section of Kisoro political leaders to sign on a banner endorsing Museveni's sole candidature come 2026(Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
