Untarmacked Roads, Unpardoned Kayihura Divide Kisoro Leaders on Museveni’s 2026-2031 Endorsement

In short

John Muftimukiza, councilor representing Nyarusiza sub county, Peninnah Sebazigale female councilor for Nyarusiza sub county, God Rukara, Nyakabande sub county councilor wondered why Philemon Mateke would rush district political leaders to endorse Museveni to contest again when pledges of tarmacking tourism roads, and pardoning former Police Inspector General Kale Kayihura are not yet honored.