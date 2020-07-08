Olive Nakatudde
UPC Already Preparing for Virtual Campaigns – Akena

8 Jul 2020, 22:06 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
UPC leader Jimmy Akena

UPC becomes the first Opposition Political Party to support the proposed virtual campaign amidst calls for postponement from other opposition groups, who have expressed reservations over the election roadmap through which the Electoral Commission banned open-air campaigns and advised candidates to use virtual platforms to reach their electorate.

 

