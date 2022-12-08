UPC, Bugisu Leaders Eulogize Masette Kuuya

In short
Kuuya aged 76 who died in Kenya last week, was a former minister of rehabilitation in the Obote II administration. He also served as a Member of Parliament for Bugisu South West.
UPC, Bugisu Leaders Eulogize Masette Kuuya8 Dec 2022, 21:23 Comments 107 Views Lifestyle Politics Profiles Report
A lady holding Prof. Patrick Masette Kuuya's portrait as his casket is being carried out of St. Andrews Church
In short
