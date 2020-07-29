Wafula Isaac
18:23

UPC in Dilemma of Nominating Akena for Two Elective Positions Top story

29 Jul 2020, 18:20 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Breaking news
Jimmy Akena



In short
Well as the party has okayed Akena to contest for the two positions on its ticket, arguing that the party constitution does not barres a candidate from contesting for two political positions, the presidential act of 2000, barres a person from seeking nomination for two elective positions.

 

