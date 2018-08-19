UPC Issues 7-Day Ultimatum for Release of Arua Suspects

In short
The UPC chairperson in Bugisu region Kasolo Mike region and Abas Wetaka the Chairperson for Mbale district are demanding for immediate and unconditional release for the suspects. Wetaka says that the events that happened in Arua before and after the elections are driving the country into a state of anarchy.
UPC Issues 7-Day Ultimatum for Release of Arua Suspects19 Aug 2018, 18:29 Comments 130 Views Mbale, Uganda Election Politics Security Report
In short
Mentioned: kyadondo east general court martial makindye east robert kyagulanyi mbale district bobi wine kamwokya makindye military barracks mike mabikke gerald karuhanga ntungamo municipality francis zaake mityana municipality paul mwiru jinja east
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.