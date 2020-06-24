Wafula Isaac
UPC Releases Roadmap as Police Blocks Press Conference

The UPC officials plead with Police to allow them in

Michael Osinde, the UPC Party spokesperson told URN on phone that they had observed all the Standard operating procedures but it appears the Officer in Charge of Nkurumah road Police post he only identified as Mugisha had other intentions of blocking the press conference.

 

