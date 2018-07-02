UPC Summons Minister Amongi, Ambassador Acheng to Join Apac MP Campaigns

In short
The UPC Secretary General, Fred Ebil-Ebil told URN that in a bid to win the seat, they have summoned their party members in government including Lands Minister, Amongi and Ambassador Acheng to join their campaign team.
UPC Summons Minister Amongi, Ambassador Acheng to Join Apac MP Campaigns2 Jul 2018, 13:18 Comments 132 Views Apac, Uganda Politics Analysis
In short
Tagged with: apac municipality upc party parliament of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.