UPC Summons Minister Amongi, Ambassador Acheng to Join Apac MP Campaigns

2 Jul 2018, 13:18 Comments 132 Views Apac, Uganda Politics Analysis
Minister Betty Amongi Akena Ronald Odongo

In short
The UPC Secretary General, Fred Ebil-Ebil told URN that in a bid to win the seat, they have summoned their party members in government including Lands Minister, Amongi and Ambassador Acheng to join their campaign team.

 

