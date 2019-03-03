In short
UPC Party Secretary General Fred Ebil said that the two leaders were in recent weeks seen addressing political rallies, in the company of one Dean Denis Omeni an aspirant for the Kole South Parliamentary seat. Omeni has also been distributing hand hoes to households in the Sub Counties of Ayer, Bala, Akalo and Ayer Town Council.
UPC Suspends Two Members for Endorsing Independent Aspirant
Mentioned: politics of uganda
