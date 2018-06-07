In short
David Ajok Julu, the UPC party chairperson says both Engena and Ajok hold minimal support within party members. He urges the duo to step down and support the official party candidate.
UPC Wants Obote's Son, Niece to Withdraw from Apac MP Race Top story7 Jun 2018, 15:48 Comments 141 Views Apac, Uganda Politics Breaking news
C-Bishop Stanley Engena Maitum during his nomination Login to license this image from 1$.
