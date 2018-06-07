Ronald Odongo & Jimmy Krapf Olot
UPC Wants Obote's Son, Niece to Withdraw from Apac MP Race Top story

7 Jun 2018, 15:48 Comments 141 Views Apac, Uganda Politics Breaking news
C-Bishop Stanley Engena Maitum during his nomination Ronald Odongo

In short
David Ajok Julu, the UPC party chairperson says both Engena and Ajok hold minimal support within party members. He urges the duo to step down and support the official party candidate.

 

