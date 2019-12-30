Alex Otto
Upcountry Bus Fares Stable

30 Dec 2019
Buses waiting to be loaded with passengers at Kisenyi in Kampala

Transport to Gulu which was 40,000 shillings to 50,000 shillings a week ago, has reduced to 20,000-25,000 shillings. To Agago district, transport is now 35,000-40,000 shillings from 60,000 shillings.

 

