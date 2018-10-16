Peter Labeja
Update: Bobi Wine's Bodyguard Granted Bail

16 Oct 2018, 13:44 Comments 95 Views Crime Northern Security Analysis
Eddy Mutwe with Lawyer Tony Kitara after Being Released By the High Court in Gulu

The court presided over by Stephen Mubiru, the Gulu High Court resident judge granted the duo a non-cash bail of 5 million Shillings each while their sureties were bonded at 10 million Shillings, non-cash.

 

