Update; NRM, DP Candidates Disqualified from Busia Race

The disqualification was announced in two separate statements issued this evening by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi. The decisions were based on two separate petitions lodged by either party, contesting the candidature of their rivals.
Update; NRM, DP Candidates Disqualified from Busia Race23 Nov 2018
