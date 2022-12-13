Emmy Daniel Ojara
Update: Two Constables Confirmed Dead, 11 Critically Injured in Accident

James Candia one of the survivors on his hospital bed. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

The injured are Corporal Jacob Odong and Police constables Junior Peter Opio, Kenneth Omara, Daniel Okello, James Candia, Simon Ochora, Vincent Ejoku, Vincent Awuzu, John Okwera, Abraham Okure, and Calvin Toorach, who was driving. The police officers were aboard a police patrol pick-up registration number UP 5568, which hit a hump and turned several times.

 

