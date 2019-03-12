UPDF Accused of Harassing Fishermen on Rwenshama Landing Site

In short
The Fishermen say that without any explanation, the unit officers withdrew their licenses and declared that new licenses have been given to only those members who belong to Rwenshama Fishing Company, an arrangement which had been abolished by the government to allow issuance of licenses on individual merit.
UPDF Accused of Harassing Fishermen on Rwenshama Landing Site12 Mar 2019, 17:29 Comments 105 Views Agriculture Security Updates
