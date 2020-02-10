UPDF Airlifts Chemicals to Tackle Desert Locusts in Amudat

In short
The chemicals were loaded and airlifted this morning from Kololo airstrip, by Ministry of Agriculture and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF personnel to combat the deadly weevils which have already destroyed hundreds of acres of vegetation, specifically in Okorikeya and Loro villages.
UPDF Airlifts Chemicals to Tackle Desert Locusts in Amudat10 Feb 2020, 12:54 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Health East Africa Updates
