UPDF Applauded For Joining Ebola Fight in Kasese

UPDF team during the cleaning exercise in Bwera

Dr Alfonse Gatare the medical superintendent Bwera hospital says the UPDF ensured that all individuals crossing the border are screened. Alfonse adds that it’s now over three months without any suspected Ebola case reported in the district.

 

