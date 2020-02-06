UPDF Applauded For Joining Ebola Fight in Kasese

In short
Dr Alfonse Gatare the medical superintendent Bwera hospital says the UPDF ensured that all individuals crossing the border are screened. Alfonse adds that it’s now over three months without any suspected Ebola case reported in the district.
UPDF Applauded For Joining Ebola Fight in Kasese6 Feb 2020, 13:18 Comments 67 Views Mpondwe, Kasese, Uganda Health Security Misc Updates
