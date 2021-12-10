UPDF Asked Not to Commit Human Rights Violations in DRC

In short
Uganda People's Defence Forces-UPDF was accused of illegal exploitation of resources from the Congo in what came to be known as military entrepreneurialism. The United Nations -UN in its report named top military commanders and officers involved in what they called an elite network.
UPDF Asked Not to Commit Human Rights Violations in DRC10 Dec 2021, 11:48 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Security Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.