UPDF, ASTU Recover 240 Guns from Cattle Rustlers in Eight Months

In short

At least 19,091 cows have been recovered according to UPDF and ASTU. President Museveni has also sent another Brig David Mugisha to back up Brig Balikuddembe to fight cattle thieves in Karamoja area. Over 400 warriors have been killed but the number of soldiers and police officers killed in fire exchange has been kept a secret even though rumours put the numbers at 23.