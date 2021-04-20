UPDF Blacklists Rupa Sub County For Harboring Cattle Rustlers

In short
According to Major Mugisa, the cattle thieves in Rupa collaborate with Turkana warriors to raid animals in other districts. He however, says that the army has come up with new strategies to get rid of criminal gangs from Rupa Sub County.
UPDF Blacklists Rupa Sub County For Harboring Cattle Rustlers20 Apr 2021, 12:06 Comments 170 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
UPDF soldirs guarding Karimojong boys waiting to be screened after they were rounded up during cordon and serch in 2010 in Napak
