UPDF Calls for Harmony Along W. Nile, DR Congo, S. Sudan Border

Speaking during the launch of the Tarehe Sita week in Arua City on Tuesday, Jackson Kayanja, the 409 Brigade Commander, said that there are pockets of insecurity relating to illegal guns, theft of animals, and border conflicts between Uganda, DR Congo, and S. Sudan which require the cooperation of the ‘Wanainchi’ to get rid of.
UPDF Calls for Harmony Along W. Nile, DR Congo, S. Sudan Border1 Feb 2022, 18:29 Comments 142 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Security Report
Jackson Kayanja the Brigade Commander 409 Brigade Speaking to the Press During Launch of Tarehe Sita Week Activities in Arua City Today.
