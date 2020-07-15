Edward Eninu
13:55

UPDF Captain Arrested for Conning Residents

15 Jul 2020, 13:53 Comments 100 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Religion Updates
David Ongom Mudong, the Regional Police Spokesman for East Kyoga.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Region Police Spokesman, says Okello has been masquerading as a pastor with powers to treat and solve every problem. According to Ongom, the suspect has been extorting money from unsuspecting Christians by selling them “holy water” at Shillings 600,000 per bottle.

 

