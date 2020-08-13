UPDF Captain, State House Official Remanded for Extortion

Captain Emmanuel Abaho (Left) and Wilberforce Turyakira an Assistant Private Secretary in charge of Environmental Affairs in State House appearing at Nakawa court on Thursday.

In short

It is alleged that on August 8th, 2020 while at Masheda Farm in Buyala along Mityana Road in Mpigi District, the accused persons presented themselves to Norman Ekyarisima as officials from the National Environment Management Authority who were conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment on his fish farm.