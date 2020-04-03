Kato Joseph
13:06

UPDF Cautions Public Against Masqueraders

3 Apr 2020, 13:03 Comments 52 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Courtsey image- Brig Richard Karemire

Brig Richard Karemire, UPDF and Defence ministry spokesperson, said it has come to the attention of the security agencies that individuals disguising as people from security forces are terrorising unsuspecting members of the public.

 

