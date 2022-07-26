Ephraim Kasozi
19:25

UPDF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Top story

26 Jul 2022, 19:16 Comments 274 Views Gomba, Uganda Security Report
A section of people look on a UPDF aircraft is being repaired in Gomba

In short
According to the residents, they saw the helicopter releasing smoke while in space before it landed in the field. The midmorning incident saw residents and school-going children in the nearby areas abandon their activities to catch a glimpse of the chopper.

 

