In short
According to the residents, they saw the helicopter releasing smoke while in space before it landed in the field. The midmorning incident saw residents and school-going children in the nearby areas abandon their activities to catch a glimpse of the chopper.
UPDF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Top story26 Jul 2022, 19:16 Comments 274 Views Gomba, Uganda Security Report
