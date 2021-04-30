UPDF Commander Cited in Masaka Muslim Wrangles, Leaders Suspended

In short
The leadership that pays allegiance to the Kibuli-based Muslim faction are embroiled in wrangles over management of the main mosque, several income-generating properties and projects in the area.
UPDF Commander Cited in Masaka Muslim Wrangles, Leaders Suspended30 Apr 2021, 11:02 Comments 66 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Court Security Updates
Sheikh Abaasi Nseera, (Right) Imam of Masaka Main Mosque is leadership is under dispute. He is among those suspended from the mosque by the district Security Committee following violence
In short
Tagged with: Brig General Deus Sande Fred Bamwine, Masaka City Resident Commissioner Masaka Muslim wrangles
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.