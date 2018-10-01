UPDF Compensates Victims of Disarmament

In short
Col. John Paul Ssonko, the Principal Legal Officer in the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs, says they are committed to ensuring that all complaints against the UPDF especially in Karamoja are handled.
UPDF Compensates Victims of Disarmament1 Oct 2018, 18:32 Comments 113 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Updates
Torture Survivors pose for the photo with UPDF team and UHRC staff in Moroto. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
