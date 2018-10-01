Edward Eninu
UPDF Compensates Victims of Disarmament

Torture Survivors pose for the photo with UPDF team and UHRC staff in Moroto. Edward Eninu

In short
Col. John Paul Ssonko, the Principal Legal Officer in the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs, says they are committed to ensuring that all complaints against the UPDF especially in Karamoja are handled.

 

