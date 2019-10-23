In short
In March, 2018, President Yoweri Museveni ordered for the transfer of crime preventers from police to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) as part of the Reserve Force, an auxiliary force of the UPDF.
The exercise is being coordinated by the Commander Reserve Force, Lieutenant General Charles Otema Awany under the supervision of Chief of Defence Force, Gen David Muhoozi.
UPDF Conducts Countrywide Mobilization of Crime Preventers
23 Oct 2019
Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany the Commander Reserve Force in Gulu District during the recent mobilization and documentation meeting-Courtesy UPDF
