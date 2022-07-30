Kato Joseph
UPDF Confirms Foiled Al-Shabaab Attack, Refutes Rumour of 12 Killed Soldiers

30 Jul 2022
UPDF Spokesperson Brig F Kulayigye

In short
UPDF Spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, dismissed the information as false. He said that all Ugandan soldiers in Somalia are safe and no casualties have been recorded as result of the recent blasts even though an attempt to harm the contingent was foiled.

 

