In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire identifies the suspect as Hussein Kakonge, 46, a UPDF deserter and a former guard with Security 2000 in Muyenga suburbs.
UPDF Deserter Arrested For Attempting to Disarm Police Officer Top story15 Mar 2022, 17:28 Comments 128 Views Kampala Metropolitan Area, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: ASP. Luke Owoyesigyire Hussein Kakonge Junior Bamwesigye
Mentioned: Kabalagala Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.