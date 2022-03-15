Mugisha James
UPDF Deserter Arrested For Attempting to Disarm Police Officer Top story

The video footage of police officers trying to arrest the suspect

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire identifies the suspect as Hussein Kakonge, 46, a UPDF deserter and a former guard with Security 2000 in Muyenga suburbs.

 

