In short
Court noted that the murder of Nalwadda and Nakabuubi was malice aforethought, since it was caused by shooting as testified by Dr. James Mbayo. In his testimony, Dr. Mbayo told court that Nalwadda was shot in the chest shuttering her breasts, which made her bleed to death.
UPDF Deserters Found Guilty of Murdering Zanna Mobile Money Agents Top story18 Dec 2019, 13:33 Comments 236 Views Human rights Crime Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Bob Anichan Court martial Harriet Nalwadda Mobile money agents Moreen Nakabuubi Zanna Mobile money agents
