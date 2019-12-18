Kukunda Judith
UPDF Deserters Found Guilty of Murdering Zanna Mobile Money Agents Top story

18 Dec 2019
Left to Right; Ntale , Mwangusho, Anichan and Mulunda in Court

Court noted that the murder of Nalwadda and Nakabuubi was malice aforethought, since it was caused by shooting as testified by Dr. James Mbayo. In his testimony, Dr. Mbayo told court that Nalwadda was shot in the chest shuttering her breasts, which made her bleed to death.

 

