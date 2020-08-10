UPDF Destroys 13 Explosives In East Acholi

In short
Lt. Hassan Kato, the Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson, says the explosives were recovered by farmers opening their land for cultivation.
UPDF Destroys 13 Explosives In East Acholi10 Aug 2020, 14:47 Comments 165 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Agriculture Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson Lt Hassan Kato Lords Resistance Army Rebels Uganda People's Defence Force [UPDF] unexploded ordinances
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.