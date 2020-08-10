Julius Ocungi
UPDF Destroys 13 Explosives In East Acholi

10 Aug 2020, 14:47 Comments 165 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Agriculture Security Updates
some of the unexploded ordinances that were destroyed by UPDF in East Acholi.

In short
Lt. Hassan Kato, the Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson, says the explosives were recovered by farmers opening their land for cultivation.

 

