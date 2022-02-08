UPDF Discovers Seven Mass Graves in North Kivu

In short
The forces say that the mass graves contained bodies of suspected ADF terrorist's who could have been killed when UPDF and their DR Congo counterparts launched airstrikes in November last year and followed up with subsequent attacks.
UPDF Discovers Seven Mass Graves in North Kivu8 Feb 2022
