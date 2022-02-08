Basaija Idd
UPDF Discovers Seven Mass Graves in North Kivu

8 Feb 2022 Bundibugyo, Uganda
Suspected ADF strength register that was picked by UPDF after taking over Kambi Ya Yua camp

In short
The forces say that the mass graves contained bodies of suspected ADF terrorist's who could have been killed when UPDF and their DR Congo counterparts launched airstrikes in November last year and followed up with subsequent attacks.

 

