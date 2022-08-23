Amony Immaculate
UPDF Disowns Suspect Who Claims to Be Retired Colonel

23 Aug 2022 Lira, Uganda

In short
Capt. Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, says that there is no record of any retired Colonel Stephen Aine or any document showing that he is still a serving officer in the army.

 

Tagged with: Retired Lt. Colonel Stephen Aine UPDF Disowns Prison Suspect Who Claims to Have Been a Soldier
Mentioned: Uganda People Defense Force (UPDF)

