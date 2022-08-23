UPDF Disowns Suspect Who Claims to Be Retired Colonel

In short
Capt. Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, says that there is no record of any retired Colonel Stephen Aine or any document showing that he is still a serving officer in the army.
UPDF Disowns Suspect Who Claims to Be Retired Colonel23 Aug 2022, 06:58 Comments 85 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Court Security Updates
