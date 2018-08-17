UPDF Doctors Will Treat Bobi Wine in Makindye -Karemire

In short
The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF has said it will treat ailing Kyadondo East MP Kyagulanyi Ssentamu from within the Military facility unless doctors recommend otherwise.
Kampala, Uganda
Makindye Military barracks where Bobi wine is being held
