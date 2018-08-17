Alex Otto
UPDF Doctors Will Treat Bobi Wine in Makindye -Karemire

17 Aug 2018 Kampala, Uganda
The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF has said it will treat ailing Kyadondo East MP Kyagulanyi Ssentamu from within the Military facility unless doctors recommend otherwise.

 

