UPDF Engineering Brigade Commander Embroiled in Land Dispute Buyers

In short
Nathan Bwogi, the State House Land Unit Lawyer says they have had various engagements with the involved parties to end the dispute. Bwogi says the land unit has advised Brig. Bekunda to withdraw the deployed soldiers because under the laws such work can only be sanctioned under the police directorate of operation.
UPDF Engineering Brigade Commander Embroiled in Land Dispute Buyers10 Jul 2022, 12:52 Comments 123 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Human rights Business and finance Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Engineers Brigade
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.