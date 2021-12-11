In short
The Mukakati Forward operating Base lies in the middle of Ituri Forest which is 18km from the Uganda-DRC Border at Busunga. The road had hindered the UPDF ground offensive against Allied Democratic Force-ADF rebels. The road construction work is jointly done by UPDF and FARDC Engineers.
UPDF Engineering Unit Starts Road Works to Ease Ground Offensive Against ADF Top story11 Dec 2021, 08:01 Comments 403 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Local government Security Updates
