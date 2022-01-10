UPDF, FADRC Unearth Sinister Plans To Disrupt Operation Shujja in DR Congo

In short
In a joint press statement issued by UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwas and her Congolese army counter Maj Gen Leon Richard Kasonga Cibangu on Monday, it says the armed group is harboring sinister clandestine plans deliberately intended to sabotage the military actions against ADF and the joint discredited the operation.
UPDF, FADRC Unearth Sinister Plans To Disrupt Operation Shujja in DR Congo10 Jan 2022, 23:37 Comments 112 Views Kasese, Uganda East Africa Updates
Statement issued by FADRC and UPDF on existence of an armed group that intends to disrupt operation Shujja
