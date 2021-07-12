UPDF FC Unveils Ssenyondo As New Head Coach

In short
“We are humbled to present Brian Ssenyondo as the UPDF Football Club head coach for a duration of two years,” Miiro stated. Ssenyondo replaces Kefa Kisaala who parted ways with the military team over poor performance during the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.
UPDF FC Unveils Ssenyondo As New Head Coach12 Jul 2021, 14:33 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
