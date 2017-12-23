In short
According to the President, the nomads should thereafter be introduced to modern systems of agriculture employing the use of small land acreage for growing coffee among other crops.
UPDF Finally Moves To Evict Nomadic Pastoralists Top story23 Dec 2017, 12:45 Comments 206 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Crime East Africa Updates
Brigadier Emmanuel Kanyesigye Reading The Presidential Order To Journalists in Gulu Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.