In short
He says inspection of landing sites on the Eastern side of Lake Victoria is ongoing, adding that those without minimum hygiene standards comprising of at least a public toilet or pit latrine shall be closed.
Fisheries Unit Commander Closes Landing Site Over Poor Sanitation Top story6 Nov 2018, 14:48 Comments 136 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
A kid plays behind the blocked public toilet at Wanyage landing site. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.