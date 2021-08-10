In short
Brig Joseph Balikudembe the 3rd division commander said the main source of guns that are destabilizing the achieved peace in Karamoja was from Turkana.
UPDF Gives Turkana Pastoralists Two Week's Ultimatum to Handover Guns or Return to Kenya Top story10 Aug 2021, 10:28 Comments 276 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
Turkana women attending a meeting with their husbands called by UPDF on Monday in Rupa sub county in Moroto district
