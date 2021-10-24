Edward Eninu
10:33

UPDF Gun Recovered in Bukedea Robbery

24 Oct 2021, 10:31 Comments 142 Views Bukedea, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Security personnel with the recovered rifle in Bukedea.

Security personnel with the recovered rifle in Bukedea.

In short
The recovered items that were displayed on October 23rd include a gun, two magazines, three sets of army uniforms, two pairs of warm suits and an army bag.

 

Tagged with: Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman RDC Geoffrey Okiswa armed robberies in bukedea illegal guns in Teso
Mentioned: Bukedea district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.