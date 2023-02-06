UPDF Hands over Monuments to Leaders in Greater Mbarara Districts

In short
The monuments will ease the linking of the current peace, security, stability, and development, to the earlier efforts in the struggle, particularly, the anti-Amin FRONASA.
UPDF Hands over Monuments to Leaders in Greater Mbarara Districts6 Feb 2023, 09:30 Comments 86 Views Mbarara, Uganda Security Updates
Gen Edward Katumba Wamala speaks to the spouses of soldiers shortly after commissioning the one stop skilling center in Makenke Barracks
In short
Tagged with: UPDF Monuments
Mentioned: UPDF
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.