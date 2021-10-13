In short
The suspected rebels include Corporal Victor Batal, 45, and Augustine Yakal, 21, all residents of Morobo County, Central Equatorial Province in South Sudan. Batal was arrested from Small London in Koboko District while Yakal from Busia in November 2020.
UPDF Hands Over Two Suspected National Salvation Front Rebels to South Sudan Top story13 Oct 2021, 06:57 Comments 160 Views East Africa Human rights Security Updates
Cpt Jamel Majok signs form for the reciept of NAS rebel suspects Victor Batal (M) and Augustine Yakal (R) at the UPDF 4th Division Barracks in Gulu City. Photo by Dominic Ochola
