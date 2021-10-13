Cpt Jamel Majok signs form for the reciept of NAS rebel suspects Victor Batal (M) and Augustine Yakal (R) at the UPDF 4th Division Barracks in Gulu City. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

The suspected rebels include Corporal Victor Batal, 45, and Augustine Yakal, 21, all residents of Morobo County, Central Equatorial Province in South Sudan. Batal was arrested from Small London in Koboko District while Yakal from Busia in November 2020.