UPDF Imposter Committed to International Crimes Division Court

The prosecution alleges that between 2016 and 2022, Mugisha recruited, harbored, received, maintained, and transported the now 17-year-old girl by means of deception or position of vulnerability for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
UPDF Imposter Committed to International Crimes Division Court25 Jan 2023, 19:08 Comments 158 Views Lira, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Updates
