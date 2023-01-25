Amony Immaculate
19:09

UPDF Imposter Committed to International Crimes Division Court

25 Jan 2023, 19:08 Comments 158 Views Lira, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Updates

In short
The prosecution alleges that between 2016 and 2022, Mugisha recruited, harbored, received, maintained, and transported the now 17-year-old girl by means of deception or position of vulnerability for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

 

Tagged with: UPDF Imposter Committed to International Crimes Division Court
Mentioned: International Crimes Division of High Court

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.