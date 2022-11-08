UPDF Impostor Arrested in Jinja City

In short
According to Ongadia, he bought the UPDF uniform from an undisclosed source at Shillings 38,000. He told detectives at Bugembe police station where he is locked up that he was under pressure to formalize his conjugal relationship with his girlfriend, which forced him to resort to illegal roadblocks to get money to finance their traditional marriage ceremony.
UPDF Impostor Arrested in Jinja City8 Nov 2022, 14:46 Comments 113 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Mentioned: Bugembe Bugembe police station Daniel Ongadia James Mubi Jinja Kiira Northern division UPDF government police spokesperson
