UPDF Instructor, Armory Guard in Custody Over Aggravated Robbery

In short
Fred Muganza, a resident of Kivubuka B village in Jinja City Northern division, says that on December 31st, 2021 while armed with AK-47 rifles, the suspect surrounded his vehicle, grabbed his two phones, and an unspecified amount of money.
UPDF Instructor, Armory Guard in Custody Over Aggravated Robbery24 Jan 2022, 17:05 Comments 61 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
A team of police officers alongside their counterparts from Uganda Peoples Defense Forces revist the crime scene with one of the suspects on Monday.
