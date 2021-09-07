UPDF Interviews Persons Shortlisted for LDU Recruitment in Rwenzori

In short
On Tuesday UPDF begun the interview process that also involves medical screening, verification of academic documents and answering an aptitude test before the candidates are scheduled to undertake basic military training.
UPDF Interviews Persons Shortlisted for LDU Recruitment in Rwenzori7 Sep 2021, 17:57 Comments 52 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: LDU Recruitment in Rwenzori
Mentioned: LDU Recruitment
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.