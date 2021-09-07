Basaija Idd
18:10

UPDF Interviews Persons Shortlisted for LDU Recruitment in Rwenzori

7 Sep 2021, 17:57 Comments 52 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
In short
On Tuesday UPDF begun the interview process that also involves medical screening, verification of academic documents and answering an aptitude test before the candidates are scheduled to undertake basic military training.

 

