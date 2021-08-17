In short
Last week, rumours started doing rounds that UPDF troops deployed in Equatorial Guinea under the Ugandan Military and Mentoring Team-UMTMT had threatened to revolt against their contingent commander, Col. James Kato Kalyebara for alleged mistreatment, discrimination, suspension and expulsion of their colleagues over small matters.
UPDF Investigates Purported "Revolt Threats" in Equatorial Guinea
17 Aug 2021
In short
Tagged with: Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu
Mentioned: Gen Muhoozi
