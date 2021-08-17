Mugisha James
UPDF Investigates Purported “Revolt Threats” in Equatorial Guinea Top story

17 Aug 2021, 07:56 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Breaking news
Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu

In short
Last week, rumours started doing rounds that UPDF troops deployed in Equatorial Guinea under the Ugandan Military and Mentoring Team-UMTMT had threatened to revolt against their contingent commander, Col. James Kato Kalyebara for alleged mistreatment, discrimination, suspension and expulsion of their colleagues over small matters.

 

