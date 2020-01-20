Brian Luwaga
UPDF Join Residents To Construct Nakaseke Health Center

UPDF men , Rose Namayanja and residents clearing bushes at newly constructed Biddabugya Health Center 111

Wagaba explains that the community with support from Rose Namayanja Foundation embark on construction of the block but works stalled over lack of funds.

 

